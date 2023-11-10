Nation’s 2 Umbrella Unions to Rally for ‘Yellow Envelope Bill’ Enactment

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s two major umbrella labor unions will stage massive rallies in Seoul on Saturday to call for the immediate enforcement of the so-called “yellow envelope bill” that was passed by parliament on Thursday.According to the police on Friday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) plans to stage a rally near the Seodaemun and Dongnimmun subway stations starting at 2 p.m., while the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) is planning a rally in Yeouido from 1 p.m.The KCTU has reported an attendance figure of some 35-thousand members, while the FKTU has reported 60-thousand. However, according to related sources, KCTU is aiming for a total turnout of 200-thousand members while FKTU expects up to 100-thousand.The police plan to dispatch LED display vehicles to provide real-time noise measurements and impose strict restrictions on noise near residential areas, schools, hospitals and public libraries in line with a recently revised ordinance on rallies and protests.Over ten-thousand officers from 160 police units will be deployed on-site to respond to any unexpected incidents, and those engaging in illegal acts will promptly be ordered to disperse, while others obstructing police will be apprehended.