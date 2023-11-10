DP Withdraws Motion to Impeach Broadcast Watchdog Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

​The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has withdrawn a motion to impeach Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Dong-kwan and pledged to re-pursue his removal in the near future.At a press conference on Friday, DP deputy floor leader Park Ju-min said his party plans to submit another motion when the National Assembly convenes plenary sessions on November 30 and on December 1.Asked about the ruling People Power Party(PPP) protest of the DP's withdrawal without consent from a plenary session, Park urged the ruling side to halt its political offensive that has led to arbitrary interpretation and confusion.The DP tabled motions to impeach the head of the state broadcasting watchdog as well as two prosecutors during Thursday's plenary session.Handling of the motions under the legal deadline between 24 and 72 hours of their submission became unlikely after the session ended with the PPP's decision not to filibuster another set of contentious bills that passed parliament.