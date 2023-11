Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued an emergency approval for eight alternative pesticides in response to the recent pervasion of bed bugs that have developed resistance to the current variant.The state-run National Institute of Environmental Research said on Friday that it has approved eight neonicotinoid-type dinotefuran pesticides, which are authorized for use against mosquitoes, flies and cockroaches in South Korea as well as the U.S. and Europe.The institute's emergency approval comes at the request of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as well as new research suggesting that recently discovered bed bugs driving the nationwide scare may have developed resistance to pyrethroid-type pesticides.While the safety of the newly approved products concerning the human body and the environment has been verified, they have only been authorized for use by professional fumigators and not for regular consumer use.