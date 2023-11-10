Menu Content

Politics

Top Office Considering Unification Secretary for Spokesperson

Written: 2023-11-10 13:47:18Updated: 2023-11-10 13:47:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential secretary for unification Kim Soo-kyung is reportedly under consideration for presidential spokesperson.

According to Yonhap News Agency on Friday, the top office highly assesses Kim's experiences as a researcher of North Korea's human rights as well as a journalist for the Dong-A Ilbo daily.

After her four-year stint at the daily ended in 2004, Kim went on to earn a doctoral degree in sociology from Stanford University in 2013.

Since 2014, she has worked as a research professor at Korea University, an adjunct professor at Hanyang University, a research fellow at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification and an assistant professor at Hanshin University.

The top office is likely searching for a replacement for Lee Do-woon, who is widely speculated to succeed senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye upon her expected declaration to run for a parliamentary seat in next year's general elections.
