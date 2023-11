Photo : YONHAP News

Saturday will see temperatures fall below zero degrees in most areas for the first time this season.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, regions in the eastern Gyeonggi Province, the inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon Province and the northern regions of North Chungcheong Province will see the morning mercury drop to negative five degrees Celsius.The morning lows are forecast to range between negative seven and six degrees nationwide, with the daytime highs to range from five to 16 degrees.Frost or ice is expected in many regions, especially in the central and southern inland regions.By Saturday afternoon, high winds of 35 to 60 kilometers per hours are forecast in most seas, with high waves expected as well.