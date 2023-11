Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s embassy in Nepal became the latest addition to the regime’s slew of diplomatic mission closures.According to Nepalese daily The Kathmandu Post on Friday, the announcement was made the day before by the country’s prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, adding to a list that included missions in Uganda, Angola, Hong Kong and Spain.The North’s Ambassador to Nepal Jo Yong-man told the Nepalese prime minister that the closure was due to the ongoing recession and changing geopolitical environment.With the closing of Pyongyang’s embassy in Nepal, the North Korean embassy in India will take charge of Nepalese relations.South Korea’s unification ministry attributed the spate of closures to setbacks in foreign currency earnings due to international sanctions against North Korea, and in turn, difficulties in maintaining the diplomatic missions.