KCC Chief Likens Impeachment Attempts by DP to ‘Trumpism’

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chairman Lee Dong-kwan on Friday slammed the push by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to impeach him as a form of “Trumpism.”The broadcasting watchdog chief criticized the DP for abusing their majority in the National Assembly, calling it a “new kind of terrorism.”Lee also compared the recent wave of impeachment motions filed by the main opposition party to the populist politics of former U.S. President Donald Trump in an apparent reference to the phenomenon of public enthusiasm for extreme claims he made during his candidacy.Calling the DP’s abuse of its parliamentary dominance a “tyranny of the majority,” Lee said that the founding fathers of the United States, who designed the presidential system, were deeply worried about such a scenario.The main opposition withdrew the motion to impeach the KCC chairman on Friday due to time constraints and pledged to re-pursue his removal in the near future.