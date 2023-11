Photo : YONHAP News

The southeastern port city of Busan will hold its “Turn Toward Busan” memorial ceremony for UN veterans on Saturday.The city government announced on Friday that the event will include a moment of silence for one minute at 11 a.m. to remember and commemorate the noble sacrifices of the 22 participating UN countries and their veterans who fought in the Korean War.The official event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the UN Memorial Cemetery with a visit to the graves of two Korean War heroes.Also, at 10 a.m. in Busan’s Peace Park, it will hold an unveiling ceremony for a sculpture dedicated to General Richard Whitcomb, which was created with donations from over 18-thousand-300 citizens.Meanwhile, the remains of four Colombian and two British Korean War veterans will be laid to rest at the UN Memorial Cemetery on Saturday in a first for the remains of Colombian war veterans.