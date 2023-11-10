Rival Camps Clash over Railroading of Divisive Bills by DP in Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

A war of words erupted between rival political camps after the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) railroaded four contentious bills through the National Assembly the day before.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok on Friday blasted the so-called “yellow envelope bill” that helps protect labor unions from suits seeking compensation for losses incurred by strikes, calling it ruinous to the economy.Addressing the passage of three bills reducing the government’s authority over public broadcasters, the floor leader said they are designed to help the main opposition party with biased reporting in the lead-up to next year’s general elections.Yun added that the PPP will call on President Yoon Suk Yeol to use the presidential veto power to block the bills.The DP, meanwhile, demanded that Yoon stop abusing his veto power and respect the legislative authority of the National Assembly.The party’s floor leader, Hong Ihk-pyo, said President Yoon has no justification for rejecting the bills and should allow them to pass.