Speaker Finalizes Withdrawal of Motion to Impeach KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The withdrawal of the impeachment motion against Korea Communications Commission chairman Lee Dong-kwan was approved by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Friday.Deputy Legislative Director of the National Assembly Kwon Young-jin said the final approval of the motion, which was filed and then withdrawn by the main-opposition Democratic Party(DP) in less than a day, was made by Speaker Kim at 12:45 p.m.The People Power Party(PPP), in response, protested the DP’s withdrawal without consent from a plenary session.Handling of the motion within the legal deadline between 24 and 72 hours of their submission became unlikely after the session ended with the PPP’s decision not to filibuster another set of contentious bills that passed in parliament on Thursday.DP deputy floor leader Park Ju-min earlier on Friday said his party plans to submit another motion when the National Assembly convenes plenary sessions on November 30 and on December 1.