Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Japan will both attend a roundtable at Stanford University on November 17, on the margins of their visit to San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit next week.That is according to South Korea's presidential office on Friday, which said President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plan to exchange views on bilateral, as well as trilateral cooperation with the U.S. on cutting-edge technologies.During a four-day trip starting next Wednesday, Yoon is also speculated to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi and also meet with leaders of the U.S. and Japan for a three-way gathering.This will be Yoon's first participation at the APEC summit since taking office last May.