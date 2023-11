Photo : KBS News

Unionized workers of the Seoul subway system ended their strike at 6 p.m. on the second day of their collective walkout, just before the Friday evening commute.The union of Seoul Metro has warned that this week’s strike was a precursor and that there is the possibility of a large-scale strike after next Thursday unless the management is willing to scrap its plans to reduce workforce by some two-thousand.The two-day strike, which started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, saw the operation rate of trains hover at around 80 percent of normal levels.On the first day of the strike on Thursday, trains were operating at 75-point-four percent of normal levels as of 6 p.m.