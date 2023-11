Photo : YONHAP News

Jung Kook of K-pop group BTS successfully held a guerilla performance at New York's Times Square, according to his management agency Big Hit Music.The agency said on Friday that the 26-year-old musician performed "Standing Next to You," the title track from his solo album "Golden," as well as solo tracks "Seven" and "3D" Thursday, local time, on the TSX Entertainment stage in the heart of Times Square.The vocalist also showcased live performances of "Yes or No" and "Please Don't Change" from his "Golden" album.The square was packed with New York residents and K-pop fans who came to see the BTS member.Jung Kook is the second artist to have taken to the TSX stage after American rapper-singer Post Malone since July, when the outdoor performance venue opened in the middle of Times Square.