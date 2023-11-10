Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

UN Agency Adds Haenyeo's Fishing Practices to Important Agricultural Heritage List

Written: 2023-11-11 13:10:50Updated: 2023-11-11 15:40:05

UN Agency Adds Haenyeo's Fishing Practices to Important Agricultural Heritage List

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has added the time-honored fishing practices of Jeju’s female divers to its list of Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS).

According to Jeju officials on Friday, the decision was made during a three-day General Assembly meeting held at the FAO headquarters in Rome, Italy.

The fishing practices of Jeju’s female divers, or haenyeo, were designated Korea Important Fisheries Heritage No. 1 in 2015 and a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

Jeju’s haenyeo dive without breathing apparatus to collect seafood such as conch, abalone and seaweed. They can remain underwater for over a minute at depths of ten meters or more.
 
The FAO said the haenyeo’s fishing practices represent the world’s only fishery managed solely by women, adding that the system's primary purpose is to serve as a source of household sustenance rather than commercial gain.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >