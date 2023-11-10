North Korea Dismisses Washington's Concerns Over Pyongyang-Moscow Ties

Photo : KBS News

North Korea slammed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent criticism of the regime’s military cooperation with Russia, warning Washington to get used to the “new reality” of the relationship between Pyongyang and Moscow.The North's foreign ministry released a spokesperson's statement on Saturday, saying Blinken had expressed what it called ungrounded ‘concern’ over the relations between Pyongyang and Moscow.It said that Blinken’s remarks were irresponsible and provocative and that they only escalate the dangerous political and military tension in the Korean peninsula and the region and does not alleviate the so-called concerns of the U.S..The North Korean foreign minister said the only way to relieve U.S. concern was for Washington to abandon its “hostile policy toward the two countries and the Cold War mentality” and withdraw its “political provocations, military threats and strategic pressure” on North Korea and Russia.At a joint press conference following his meeting with South Korea’s foreign minister in Seoul on Thursday, Blinken expressed concern about military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, adding that he and his South Korean counterpart had discussed further actions that the two allies can take together with partners to dissuade Moscow from transferring military technology to Pyongyang.