Photo : YONHAP News

Cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle have risen to 91 as of Saturday afternoon.Veterinary authorities said they confirmed 88 cases between October 20 and Friday, and additional cases in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, and Gochang, North Jeolla Province bring the total count to 91.There are no more tests being conducted on suspected cases.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that causes fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.Authorities completed vaccinations at cattle farms nationwide Friday. Still, they say additional cases may compound in the three weeks needed for antibodies to form.