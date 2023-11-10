Major Umbrella Unions Hold Rallies in Seoul on Anniversary of Labor Activist's Death

Photo : KBS News

Korea's two largest umbrella unions are holding large-scale rallies in downtown and central Seoul on Saturday to mark the 53rd anniversary of the death of Jeon Tae-il, a young labor activist who set himself alight in 1970 to protest dismal working conditions.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU)'s protest in Yeouido began at 1 p.m., while the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) launched its demonstration in the Seodaemun area at 2 p.m..Some 100-thousand people are expected to attend the FKTU gathering, while the KCTU event is expected to draw 50-thousand.Both umbrella unions will likely condemn the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policies as "labor oppression" and "a change for the worse."In particular, they are expected to warn Yoon against vetoing the “yellow envelope bill,” passed by the National Assembly on Thursday.They also plan to call on the government to shore up laws to punish companies for major industrial accidents, the privatization of public entities and the application of the Labor Standards Act to workplaces with less than five employees.