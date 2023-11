Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member Jung Kook has entered four songs in the Top 100 of the UK's Official Singles Chart, including "Standing Next to You," the title song from his solo album "Golden."According to the list released on Friday, "Standing Next to You" debuted at No.6, with "Seven" on the 35th spot and "Too Much," a collaboration with Kid Laroi and Central, on 42nd, and "3D" on the 45th place.Jung Kook's album "Golden" reached No.3 on the Official Albums Chart, which is the highest feat by a Korean solo artist.Previously, Jung Kook's bandmate Suga charted his own solo album "D-2" under the moniker Agust D, peaking at No.7 on the said list in 2020.