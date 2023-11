Photo : YONHAP News

Saturday will be cold and cloudy nationwide, with a significant drop in temperatures.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime temperatures will stay below ten degrees Celsius in Seoul and under 15 degrees Celsius in southern parts of the country. Strong gusts will drive down the wind chill factor even further.Authorities have lifted the cold wave warning issued for parts of the central interior and most southern regions, but low temperatures will persist further.The central region and the southern interior will see frost, with ice appearing in many places.On Sunday, the nation will see similar morning lows of minus seven degrees Celsius to five degrees Celsius, with the mercury in Seoul hitting a morning low of minus three degrees Celsius.The weather agency forecast that the cold wave will last until early next week.