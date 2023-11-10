Major Umbrella Unions Hold Rallies in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s two major umbrella unions held large-scale rallies in downtown and central Seoul on Saturday to mark the 53rd anniversary of the death of Jeon Tae-il, a young labor activist who set himself alight in 1970 to protest dismal working conditions.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions' (FKTU) protest in Yeouido began at 1 p.m., while the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) launched its demonstration in the Seodaemun area at 2 p.m.According to estimates by the two groups, about 110-thouand people attended the rallies, which caused severe traffic congestion in the downtown areas, but there were no significant clashes between police and the participants.Both umbrella unions condemned the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policies as "labor oppression" and "a change for the worse."In particular, the groups called for the swift promulgation of a pro-labor bill known as the "yellow envelope" bill, warning President Yoon Suk Yeol against vetoing the bill, which was passed by the National Assembly last week. Yoon, however, is unlikely to accept the call as he has voiced opposition to the bill.The umbrella unions also called on the government to shore up laws to punish companies for major industrial accidents, the privatization of public entities and the application of the Labor Standards Act to workplaces with less than five employees.