Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli military said on Saturday that Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza as thousands of Palestinian civilians fled south.Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing that Israeli forces are deepening their attack on Gaza City with the support of their Air Force and Navy.The spokesperson said that about 200-thouand civilians fled from the northern Gaza Strip to the south in the past three days, adding that Hamas is losing control in the territory.Hagari also said that Hamas is making false claims to turn around the situation, denying reports that Israel was firing at Gaza’s largest hospital.He said that Israeli forces were fighting terrorists near the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, adding that the staff of the hospital had requested that Israel help move the babies in the pediatric department to a safer hospital and that Israel would provide the assistance needed.