S. Korea, US to Hold Military Committee Meeting in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum will hold a Military Committee Meeting (MCM) with his United States counterpart on Sunday in Seoul.Kim and Charles Brown, the U.S. JCS chairman, held the 48th MCM to assess the security of the Korean Peninsula and in the region and discuss ways to enhance the combined defense postures of the allied forces.The MCM is an annual meeting held to provide strategic and operational guidelines for the defense of South Korea to the chief of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command and to discuss military issues between the two countries. It has been held alternately in South Korea and the United States since it was first held in 1978.This year’s meeting, which comes on the eve of the Security Consultative Meeting's (SCM) annual security talks involving the defense chiefs of the allies, is likely to discuss ways to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence capabilities and security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.In addition, the three nations will reportedly hold a meeting of their defense chiefs for the first time in about five months since the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in June.