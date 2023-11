Photo : YONHAP News

Cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle remained unchanged at 91 as of Sunday morning.Veterinary authorities said there was no additional infection since they confirmed 91 cases as of Saturday afternoon. There are no more tests being conducted on suspected cases.Authorities completed vaccinations at cattle farms nationwide on Friday.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that causes fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.