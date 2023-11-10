S. Korea Makes Final Pitch for Busan Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is making a final pitch for the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, two weeks ahead of the vote to select the host city.According to the prime minister’s office, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will depart for a four-day trip to Paris, France, on Sunday to meet the representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the event’s governing body. The trip comes about a month after his previous visit to France.Bang Ki-sun, the Minister of the Office of Policy Coordination, will also visit Benin and Guinea-Bissau from Monday through Sunday as Yoon's special envoy to win support for the bid from the African countries.Foreign Minister Park Jin, who visited Paris early this month to meet the representatives of the BIE member nations, visited Paris again last week to drum up support for the bid.Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun also visited the Czech Republic as Yoon’s special envoy from Thursday to Sunday to ask for its support for the bid.President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to cap the country's eleventh-hour pitch when he visits Paris after a state visit to Britain from November 20 to 23. During his stay in Paris until November 25, Yoon plans to meet with officials from member states of the BIE to seek their support.