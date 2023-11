Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will begin deliberations in earnest on Monday on the government’s 656-point-nine-trillion won budget for next year.Rival parties are expected to lock horns over budgets allocated for the prosecution, police, audit agency and research and development.The parliament’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, which completed reviews and comprehensive policy inquiries of each ministry last week, will operate subcommittee sessions starting Tuesday.The subcommittee plans to complete deliberations on budget cuts by Friday and review budget increases from November 20 to 24.The Special Committee on Budget and Accounts plans to hold a plenary session on November 30 to pass the budget bill.The legal deadline for passing the bill is December 2, but parliament has previously passed the deadline in 2021 and 2022.