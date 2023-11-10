Yoon Calls for Firm Allied Defense Posture against N. Korea’s Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the U.S.’ top defense officials on Sunday and called for maintaining South Korea-U.S. combined defense readiness.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a press briefing that Yoon had a dinner meeting on Sunday with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Charles Brown, who are in the country for the annual South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting on Monday.In the meeting at the presidential residence, President Yoon reportedly said that North Korea is involved with the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas armed conflict both directly and indirectly.He called for a vigilant South Korea-US combined defense posture capable of promptly and decisively retaliating against any provocations by Pyongyang, including a Hamas-style surprise attack.The president also noted that since the two nations launched the Nuclear Consultative Group in July, they have cooperated closely to share information, establish a consultation system, and strengthen joint planning and execution capabilities, while favorably reflecting on the increased deployment of the U.S. strategic assets.In response, Secretary Austin reportedly said that it is President Joe Biden's firm intention to further develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance, reaffirming Washington’s solid commitment to protect its ally.