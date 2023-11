Photo : YONHAP News

The Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly said that it has suspended hostage negotiations in response to Israel’s handling of the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.According to Reuters, a Palestinian official briefed on the hostage talks said on Sunday that the militant group has walked away from negotiations after Israel accused it of operating command centers under and around the hospital.Hamas denied the accusations regarding the largest medical center in Gaza that has sheltered thousands of Palestinian civilians, doctors and patients.Israeli forces said in a statement on Sunday that they had offered to provide fuel to the hospital, which suspended operations after running out, but was rebuffed by Hamas.The Palestinian Ministry of Health earlier said that five patients including two babies have died at the hospital after running out of fuel for the last generator.