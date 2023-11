Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved the appointment of former journalist Park Min as the president of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS).The presidential office said the appointment was made on Sunday afternoon, coming 30 days after the broadcaster nominated Park as its new chief during a board of directors meeting.Last month, the board dismissed former CEO Kim Eui-cheol, appointed by the former Moon Jae-in government, citing the company’s large deficit, a lack of leadership and an alleged decline in public trust.Park underwent a parliamentary confirmation hearing last Tuesday, but a confirmation report was not adopted.