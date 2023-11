Photo : YONHAP News

The nation has reported no new cases of lumpy skin disease(LSD) a second day with the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease completed last Friday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that there were no additional cases at cattle farms as of 8 a.m. Monday, after reported detections came in at zero the day before.However, authorities are conducting tests on four suspected cases, with a total of 91 confirmed cases in 29 cities and counties as of Monday morning.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that causes fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.