PPP Chief Formally Recommends Yoon to Veto Set of DP-Passed Bills

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon on Monday formally recommended President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a set of opposition-passed pro-labor and public broadcasting bills.
At a Supreme Council meeting, Kim said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) pushed to enact the so-called "yellow envelope" pro-labor law that will deal a fatal blow to the economy in order to create a favorable political environment for the main opposition party ahead of next year's general elections.
The PPP chief criticized the DP for moving ahead with the broadcasting laws to permanently maintain a biased broadcasting environment in its favor.
The "yellow envelope" revision bill aims to limit companies from filing claims against labor unions for damages incurred during a strike.
The three revision bills on broadcasting laws are intended to reduce the government's influence over public broadcasters, namely the Korean Broadcasting System, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and the Educational Broadcasting System.
With a presidential veto requiring a two-thirds majority in parliament to be overridden, the DP is well short of the 199 votes needed in the 298-member chamber to unilaterally force the bills into law.