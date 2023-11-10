PPP Chief Formally Recommends Yoon to Veto Set of DP-Passed Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon on Monday formally recommended President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a set of opposition-passed pro-labor and public broadcasting bills.At a Supreme Council meeting, Kim said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) pushed to enact the so-called "yellow envelope" pro-labor law that will deal a fatal blow to the economy in order to create a favorable political environment for the main opposition party ahead of next year's general elections.The PPP chief criticized the DP for moving ahead with the broadcasting laws to permanently maintain a biased broadcasting environment in its favor.The "yellow envelope" revision bill aims to limit companies from filing claims against labor unions for damages incurred during a strike.The three revision bills on broadcasting laws are intended to reduce the government's influence over public broadcasters, namely the Korean Broadcasting System, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation and the Educational Broadcasting System.With a presidential veto requiring a two-thirds majority in parliament to be overridden, the DP is well short of the 199 votes needed in the 298-member chamber to unilaterally force the bills into law.