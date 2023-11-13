New KBS Head Pledges to Regain Public Support, Financial Stability

Photo : KBS

New Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) President and CEO Park Min pledged to reestablish the identity of the broadcaster to regain public support and financial stability.At his inauguration ceremony on Monday, Park said the public broadcaster has prioritized political factions and cronyism when it should have valued fairness, public interests and public management.Warning that there will no longer be a place for those who have sought to realize individual or group ideologies or convictions through the public broadcaster, the new president called for self-reflection, an understanding of reality and intense reform efforts.He also vowed to pursue organizational consolidation and personnel realignment in order to actively adapt to the changing media landscape.On Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol authorized Park's appointment without the adoption of a parliamentary confirmation hearing report after the main opposition Democratic Party took issue with the KBS board's approval of Park despite conflicting opinions on the voting process.