Cattle Quarantine, Culling Rules Announced after LSD Inoculation

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will restrict the movement of cattle nationwide for two weeks while selectively culling animals at farms where the lumpy skin disease(LSD) has been confirmed.The LSD Central Disaster Management Headquarters said on Monday that the measures come after the completion of a nationwide vaccination campaign last Friday, with the latest cases considered to be more sporadic.The number of LSD cases, which stood at 47 during the first week of transmission from mid-October, have gradually declined to four within a seven-day period starting last Thursday.While cattle at confirmed farms will be tested and selected for culling, an all-culling policy will remain for those in the South Chungcheong provincial cities of Seosan, Dangjin, North provincial city of Chungju, and North Jeolla provincial county of Gochang.From 3 p.m. Monday through midnight November 26, the transportation of cattle in and out of breeding farms will be restricted around the country, while people and vehicles from confirmed farms will face restricted movement for four weeks.Since October 20, 91 farms have been confirmed in 29 cities and counties in eight municipalities.