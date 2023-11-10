Nominee for Constitutional Court Chief Vows Impartiality, Autonomy

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for president of the Constitutional Court, Lee Jong-seok, said he has realized he needs to make an effort not to be biased through self-reflection.Responding to a question by ruling People Power Party Rep. Kim Mi-ae at a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Lee said he has read and watched news reports asserting that his past rulings have had a conservative bias.In his opening remarks, the nominee assessed that cases of social discord that have not been sufficiently resolved have begun to enter the Constitutional Court's domain, increasing cases under its review and calling for unprecedented decisions on constitutional disputes.He also acknowledged growing social misgivings over the court’s decisions and the politicization of the judiciary.Stating that he is well aware that the Constitutional Court has to gain public trust based on political neutrality and autonomy, the nominee vowed to take a more stern position over court management and to increase the efficiency and promptness of its ruling process.