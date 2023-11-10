Top Court’s Sentencing Panel to Advise Increased Term for Stalking

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court’s Sentencing Commission has tentatively decided to recommend upping the sentence for stalking to three to five years imprisonment.The Commission made the announcement on Monday to explain the outcome of a plenary session last Friday to review the standards that offer a guideline for judges in their sentencing, classifying factors such as a detailed account of a crime, recidivism, and possibility of the victim's recovery.Judges are not obligated to adhere to the guidelines, which also recommend sentences in terms of reduced, standard, or extended penalties, but they must expound on their reasoning when deviating from them.The Commission will recommend a standard sentencing of six months to one year, or a fine of five to 20 million won, or three-thousand-800 to 15-thousand U.S. dollars, for general stalking crimes. Eight to 18 months will be recommended for stalking involving a weapon.In cases involving two or more special factors justifying and extended sentence compared to those for a reduction, the Commission advised up to three years for general stalking and up to five years for stalking with weapons.