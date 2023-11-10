N. Korea Demands UNC Dissolved, Slams S. Korea-UNC Chiefs' Meeting

North Korea has renewed calls to dissolve the U.S.-led United Nations Command(UNC) deployed to defend South Korea ahead of a meeting among Seoul and the 17 member states on Tuesday.A statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Monday that the upcoming meeting is evidence of a war-oriented security stance on the Korean Peninsula and proof that the U.S. and its followers are creating conditions to spark a second Korean War.Pyongyang's institute for disarmament and peace at the foreign ministry said the meeting is a "dangerous scheme to ignite a new war of aggression" against the regime following Washington's deployment of nuclear strategic assets to the peninsula for large-scale drills with Seoul.Stressing that the UNC should have been dissolved decades ago, the North accused it of becoming a “U.S.-led multinational war tool” that poses a threat to safety on the peninsula and across the Asia-Pacific.In response, Seoul's unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said Pyongyang's latest call for the UNC's dissolution is a repetition of its "far-fetched" demand, adding that it has been a model of international solidarity in keeping South Korea's freedom and peace over the past 70 years.At Tuesday's meeting, the ministers are expected to urge the North to halt unlawful activities, abide by UN Security Council resolutions, and adopt a joint declaration calling for collective responses in case of contingencies on the peninsula.