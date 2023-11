Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of the nation reported their lowest temperature so far this season as the early winter cold snap continued for the third straight day on Monday.Seoul recorded the lowest temperature this season at minus two-point-eight degrees Celsius this morning, which felt even colder with the wind chill.With cold air continuously blowing in from the northwest, the weather was five degrees lower than the average nationwide.While the cold temperatures are expected to continue until Tuesday morning, the snap forecast to ease up by the afternoon, with the morning lows at zero degrees in Seoul and Daejeon, one degree in Daegu, three degrees in Gwangju and four degrees in Busan.Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be similar to or slightly higher than average on Thursday, when students across the nation take the university entrance exam or the College Scholastic Ability Test.