PPP Asks Constitutional Court to Rule on Withdrawal of KCC Chief’s Impeachment Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has requested that the Constitutional Court review the legality of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo’s acceptance of the withdrawal of an impeachment bill against Korea Communications Commission chair Lee Dong-kwan.The head of the PPP’s legal support team, Rep. Jun Joo-hyae, submitted the request for a ruling in a competence dispute on Monday morning, while also filing for an injunction to prevent the impeachment bill from being re-tabled during the National Assembly’s regular session.Speaking to reporters after filing the petition, Jun said the act of accepting the withdrawal violated the right of PPP lawmakers to deliberate and vote at the plenary session, adding that the party is seeking to confirm that the speaker’s move was invalid.The main opposition Democratic Party, however, claims that the impeachment bill for Lee was simply reported and not submitted as an agenda item and therefore can be withdrawn and resubmitted in future plenary sessions.The PPP argues that the impeachment bill was virtually scrapped 72 hours after it was reported to the plenary session and cannot be submitted to the current National Assembly.