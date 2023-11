Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry will urgently provide financial support to local governments fighting the spread of bed bugs.Announcing the move on Monday, the ministry said it was allocating two-point-two billion won, or over one-point-six million U.S. dollars in special tax grants for municipalities to purchase pesticides as they conduct their four-week long intensive inspection and control period.Support for pest control will be strengthened in vulnerable areas like guesthouses and off-campus dorms.The government’s joint response team on bedbugs also plans to introduce effective insecticides during the intensive inspection and control period, while providing information to the public.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min vowed to ramp up inspections and make all-out efforts on a pan-government level.