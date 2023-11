Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has conceded that the government cannot unilaterally pursue working hour reforms and will assess the situation through dialogue with both labor and management.President Office spokesperson Lee Do-woon said the decision requires a great deal of discussion with relevant groups as it has a significant impact on the lives and health of the people.With the Federation of Korean Trade Unions criticizing the survey that indicated a majority of workers preferred the 52-hour work week, the spokesperson called on the union to return to dialogue and discuss the issues with the government.Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Employment and Labor released the results of a public survey on working hours conducted over a three-month period from June, which found that over 48 percent of respondents preferred the current 52-hour system, as it was “helpful in resolving long working hours.”