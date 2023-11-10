S. Korea, US to Share Early Warning Satellite Real-Time Info. amid N. Korea's Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States agreed to share in real-time the latter's early warning satellite information amid North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats.The agreement was included in a joint statement by defense minister Shin Won-sik and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following the annual Security Consultative Meeting(SCM) in Seoul on Monday.The ministers agreed to pursue expanded cooperation of the U.S. Shared Early Warning System(SEWS) to enhance the alliance's detection capabilities against the North's advanced missile threats. Until now, Seoul has been unable to receive the warning data in real-time.For the first time since 2019, the ministers endorsed the "Defense Vision of the South Korea-U.S. Alliance," presenting three pillars of cooperation for the next 30 years, which includes enhancing extended deterrence against the North.During a joint press conference following the SCM session, Shin said he and his American counterpart will not tolerate any type of nuclear attack by the North.He said the ministers confirmed that should Pyongyang resort to use of nuclear arms, it would face the allies' immediate, overwhelming and decisive response, leading to the end of the Kim Jong-un regime.Asked about the sustainability of the U.S. extended deterrence, Austin said Washington's pledge for extended deterrence would be sustained by future administrations.