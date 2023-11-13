Labor Group to Return to Tripartite Dialogue with Gov't, Management

Photo : YONHAP News

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), one of the nation's two major umbrella unions, has returned to a tripartite dialogue with management and the government after suspending participation five months ago.In a statement on Monday, FKTU said it has decided to accept the presidential office's request for its return to the Economic, Social and Labor Council under the top office.In June, FKTU declared it would sit out the dialogue for the first time in seven years, in protest over an injury suffered by an affiliated executive during a police arrest for staging a sit-in atop scaffolding near the Gwangyang steel mill.Earlier, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said FKTU has long been a representative organization in the nation's labor community holding a pillar of social dialogue, adding that the top office anticipates its prompt return to the dialogue for discussions on labor hour revisions and other issues.The umbrella group said the spokesperson's remarks were likely in response to its chief's call on the weekend for President Yoon Suk Yeol to recognize the group's representation of laborers and existence as the principal party of the nation's labor policy.The labor ministry and the tripartite Council both issued statements to welcome the FKTU's decision.