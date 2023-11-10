Mayors of Seoul, Guri Meet to Discuss Prospect of Guri's Incorporation

Photo : YONHAP News

Mayors of Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi provincial city of Guri met on Monday, where Guri Mayor Back Kyung-hyun officially delivered the city's intent to push for incorporation into the capital.Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Back said he had proposed maintaining his government's administrative and financial authority as a "special autonomous city."The Guri mayor explained to Oh during their meeting that the municipality has faced many difficulties in fulfilling its role as a self-sufficient city with development being restrained by multiple regulations pertaining to water source conservation and military reservation.Back added that should Guri amalgamate with Seoul, the former would benefit from an enhanced transportation infrastructure, while the latter would be able to relocate various public facilities to Guri and redevelop old sites.Oh, in response, suggested forming a joint research team to conduct an objective analysis of the incorporation plan and to release the findings to their respective residents, similar to a proposal made to nearby Gimpo City.Amid a vision for "Mega Seoul City" put forth by the ruling party, this was Oh's second meeting with the head of a Gyeonggi city, after he held talks with Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo last week.The Seoul mayor is also set to meet with Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok on Thursday, both of whom have expressed their opposition to the incorporation plan.