Israeli Defense Chief: Hamas Has Lost Control of Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant reportedly said on Monday that Hamas has lost control of the Gaza Strip and is retreating south.According to local media, Gallant said that there is no Hamas force capable of stopping the Israel Defense Forces, which is advancing at every location while the militant group flees south, adding that civilians looting the group's bases have no confidence in the government.Regarding growing calls for a ceasefire from the international community, Gallant said that Israel does not have a stopwatch, only goals that it will achieve.Israel also said on Monday that its soldiers killed at least 21 Hamas militants who launched an attack from inside a major hospital in Gaza City.The IDF said that their troops were operating near Al-Quds Hospital at the time and the Hamas attack was carried out by a terrorist squad that had embedded itself within a group of civilians at the entrance of the hospital.