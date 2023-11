Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and 44 other countries have joined a political declaration stressing the responsible use of artificial intelligence(AI) in the military.The U.S. Secretary of State released the political declaration in a media note on Monday, saying that the United States joined 45 endorsing nations to launch the implementation of the declaration.The State Department said that this groundbreaking initiative contains ten concrete measures to guide the responsible development and use of military applications of AI and autonomy.The department added that the declaration and the measures contained are an important step in building an international framework of responsibility to allow countries to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating the risks.China, Russia and North Korea were among the states that did not join the declaration.