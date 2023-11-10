Import, Export Prices Rise for Fourth Month in October

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s import and export prices both increased for the fourth consecutive month in October.According to data released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's import price index marked 140-point-38 in October, up zero-point-five percent from a month earlier to climb for the fourth straight month.The BOK said that the prices of mineral products dropped due to a fall in global oil prices, but a rise in prices of computers, electronics and chemical products pushed up the index.The Dubai crude price, South Korea's benchmark, dropped by three-point-eight percent from 93 dollars and 25 cents per barrel in September to 89 dollars 75 cents in October.The export price index also gained zero-point-five percent from September to stand at 120-point-17 last month, rising for the fourth consecutive month, with the increase attributed to a one-point-six-percent depreciation of the won against the U.S. dollar in October.From a year ago, the import price index dropped ten-point-two percent while the export price index slipped nine-point-five percent.