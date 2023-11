Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease(LSD) infections has risen to 93 as of Tuesday morning.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, two new infections were reported in Gochang, North Jeolla Province, bringing the total to 93 cases in 29 cities and counties, with tests underway for seven suspected cases.This comes after no new cases were reported for two days.With the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease completed last Friday, quarantine authorities decided to cull only infected cows from Monday.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that causes fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.