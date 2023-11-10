N. Korea Blasts Condemnation of Nuke, Missile Programs by G7 FMs

Photo : YONHAP News

A department director from North Korea’s foreign ministry criticized a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Group of Seven(G7) nations rebuking the regime’s nuclear and missile development.Jo Chol-su, the director general of the international organizations department, lambasted the statement in an interview from Monday that was released by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.The official reportedly said that he resolutely rejects and strongly condemns the joint statement containing groundless and unreasonable accusations against Pyongyang.Calling the G7 a cohort looking out for only select interests, Jo said the group is responsible for creating and promoting the international crisis and is now droning on at sovereign countries in a mockery and insult to the international community pursuing fairness and equity.The official accused the U.S. of driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to a nuclear war by routinely deploying its strategic nuclear assets, including nuclear submarines and bombers.Jo then called for the immediate dismantlement of the G7, a remnant of the Cold War, saying that it will be the first step toward resolving the current international crisis and restoring global peace.Last Wednesday, the G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and its suspected transfer of arms to Russia.