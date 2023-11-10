Top Office Hints at Review of ‘Flawed’ Inter-Korean Military Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office hinted at a possible partial invalidation of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at diffusing cross-border tensions by saying that the deal contains many flaws.An official at the top office said on Tuesday that concerns have been raised over the imposed restrictions, such as the serious limitation on the South Korean military's reconnaissance capabilities against North Korea as well as its defense posture.The official said the government will conduct a comprehensive review of necessary steps while keeping tabs on developments in the North.The remarks likely refer to a nullification review of clauses in the deal that set a "buffer zone" on land, in the air and water that restrict the military's maritime and aerial security posture and other provisions the North has effectively invalidated through its actions.Amid repeated calls by defense minister Shin Won-sik to suspend the deal, the issue was discussed with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting on Monday.When asked about a suspension, the top office has said necessary steps could be taken into consideration should the North conduct another serious provocation. This could include a nuclear test or a reconnaissance satellite launch.