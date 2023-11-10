New KBS President Apologizes to Public for Unfair, Biased Reporting

Photo : KBS

The newly appointed president and CEO of the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS), Park Min, apologized to the public on Tuesday for biased reporting by the broadcaster that led to loss of trust by undermining fairness.In a press conference a day after his inauguration, Park confronted past false journalism by KBS, referring to an apology issued by the primetime news program “News 9” in 2020 after misreporting on alleged collusion between then-prosecutor Han Dong-hoon and a then-cable channel reporter.Park also addressed a penalty of 30 million won imposed on KBS by the Korea Communications Standards Commission after a report cited a story by Newstapa ahead of last year's presidential race that was suspected to be an attempt to influence the presidential election.The new KBS president also asserted that some hosts on the broadcaster's television and radio programs appeared to take politically biased positions, while panels appearing on the shows were also biased.In the case of future false reporting, the broadcaster chief promised to issue apologies and broadcast correction reports at the top of the news hour and hold to account those responsible.In the wake of KBS' financial woes that he attributed to inept and lax management, Park vowed that he and executives will voluntarily cut their salaries by 30 percent and expand voluntary retirement.