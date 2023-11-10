Menu Content

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet on Margins of APEC

Written: 2023-11-14 13:38:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will meet for talks on the margins of this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit in San Francisco.

According to the U.S. State Department’s official website on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to attend a trilateral meeting on Tuesday, local time, with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Park Jin and Yoko Kamikawa.

They are expected to check up on the implementation of an agreement between the three countries' leaders at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David in August, while discussing coordination against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Discussions are set to specifically focus on a purported arms trade between Pyongyang and Moscow, as well as the North’s third attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

Washington is also likely to explain to its two key Indo-Pacific allies the agenda for U.S. President Joe Biden's Wednesday summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and listen to their views.

The meeting comes soon after their informal talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in late September.
